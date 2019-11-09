Family problems are main trigger for suicides in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:49 IST

Of 123 suicides reported in Chandigarh in 2016, 77 (62.6%) were attributed to “family problems”.

This was revealed in the report ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India — 2016’, released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Thursday. The report, which was meant to come out in 2017, was released two years late because of some reported discrepancies, following which the NCRB had asked all states and UTs to verify and resend the data.

At 29.2%, family problems also accounted for most suicides at national level. In Chandigarh, the ratio was maximum as compared to other states and UTs. Uttar Pradesh is second with 45.5% share and Tamil Nadu third with 40.1% share.

“The problem isn’t with Chandigarh, which continues to be one of the best cities to live in,” said UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagdale. Stating that suicides can be prevented if the “victim asks for help before it is too late”, she said: “Chandigarh Police have organised activities for mental health awareness in the past and we will organise more such activities to positively engage people.”

Suicides triggered by illness stood second among the reasons, both in India and Chandigarh. As many as 12 people, 10 of whom were men, took the extreme step due to some illness. Career and unemployment were also among prominent reasons (see box).

People who earn less are more vulnerable, according to the report. As many as 80% of the 123 victims earned less than ₹1 lakh annually. In the bracket ₹10 lakh and more, there was not a single suicide victim.

Marriage-related issues accounted for 3.2% suicides, and married people (69%) turned out to be more likely to commit suicide than unmarried ones.