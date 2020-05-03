Faridabad reports highest spike in Covid-19 cases in a day, total tally reaches 73

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:33 IST

Gurugram:

Ten people, including three health care workers, were found positive for the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Faridabad on Sunday, taking the tally of positive cases to 73 in the district.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours in the district, health officials said, adding that 11 areas have been declared containment zones.

In a containment zone, the health team covers a radius of 3-km from the epicentre of the infection and conducts screening, sampling, and testing of suspected cases.

Yashpal Yadav, deputy commissioner, Faridabad, said that the new cases included two male nurses and a 42-year-old auxiliary nurse midwife, commonly known as ANM, working at a community health centre (CHC) at Kheri Kalan village.

Besides, there are three patients, already under treatment for other ailments at Faridabad’s ESIC Medical College and Hospital, the officials said. Among the patients is a woman who had delivered a child a couple of days ago.

“The others who are found infected with the deadly virus include a 24-year-old woman residing in Mujesar area of Faridabad and relatives of a pharmacist who had tested positive last month,” Yadav said.

The deputy commissioner further said, “We had sent the samples of 3,497 people, of which 73 have tested positive and the results of 158 are awaited. As many as 30 people are currently hospitalised.”

The infected people have been admitted to the ESIC hospital, the officials said, adding that at least 4,351 people are currently under home quarantine in the district.

According to the officials, the police personnel are distributing face masks to those who are seen moving without them in Faridabad.

Faridabad had sealed its borders with Delhi last month, prohibiting the entry of all commuters, including essential workers, until May 17.

PALWAL REPORTS TWO MORE CASES

On Sunday, two more Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Palwal where no such cases had been reported since April 19, said Dr Brahmdeep Sindhu, chief medical officer, Palwal Civil Hospital.

A Haryana policeman posted on the Nuh-Palwal border and a Palwal resident working in Faridabad were tested positive.

This takes the district’s tally of positive cases to 36, of which 32 have already been discharged from the hospital.

Sindhu said they hold three meetings in a day to discuss the next plan of action and to check the progress of cases. “We need to discuss the ongoing preparation and check the data compiled by the people who return from the field in the evening. We all are connected through WhatsApp group and also keep a check on all the movements of the doctors and staff members,” he said.

As many as 2,172 people are under home quarantine, the officials said.