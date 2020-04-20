Faridkot medical college resumes online counselling for postgraduate courses

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 18:36 IST

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot has resumed the counselling process for state quota seats of postgraduate courses in its constituent seven medical and 12 dental colleges.

The university had invited applications for admission to PG courses on March 3, but the counselling was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the university has resumed the first round of online counselling on Monday following the recent notification of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) regarding the resumption of counselling for PG courses.

Vice-chancellor of the university Dr Raj Bahadur said that they have begun the first round of online counselling for state quota PG seats. “It has been decided by the competent authority to conduct the first round of online counselling instead for this year’s session in the state,” he added.

As per a notification issued by the university, the last date of submitting an online application ended on April 19 and the provisional merit list will be displayed on the university’s website on April 21. “The candidates will inform the objections if any in the provisional merit list by April 22. The candidates including NRIs will submit online, the choice of specialty and college from April 24 to 26. However, the result of the first round of online counselling will be declared by April 29, while the last date for reporting at the allotted college shall be notified later on the website,” it stated.

As the movement of students would not be possible due to the lockdown, the BFUHS has allowed PG students to report online. This means the selected students can also join the allotted college by sending a confirmatory email regarding the acceptance of the seat.

“The candidates can report in person to the college for taking admission. As reporting to the allotted colleges could not be possible for some students due to the lockdown, we will provide an online option as well. They can join the allotted college by sending a confirmatory email regarding the acceptance of seat and uploading scanned copies of relevant documents and pay the requisite fees to the account of university,” said Dr Raj Bahadur.

BFUHS also advised candidates to beware of any fake website. “Confirm the account number and particulars of the college from the official website or by personally contacting us before paying the fees,” the university stated.