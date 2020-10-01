e-paper
Home / Cities / Farm bills row: Farmers gherao Fatehabad MLA’s office, demand his resignation

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Farmers during a protest outsideJannayak Janata party MLA Devinder Babli’s office in Fatehabad on Thursday.
Farmers during a protest outsideJannayak Janata party MLA Devinder Babli’s office in Fatehabad on Thursday. (HT Photo)
         

The farmers of 16 villages under the aegis of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Kisan committee staged a protest outside the office of Jannayak Janata party MLA Devinder Babli in Fatehabad on Thursday over the three farm legislations.

The protesters raised slogans against Babli and asked him to clear his stand on the farm bills that were approved by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Gurpal Singh, a farm leader, said the Fatehabad MLA should join their protest or tender his resignation as an MLA against these three farm bills. “We want to ask why Babli and his party leaders did not register their protest before Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij over the lathicharge on farmers and middlemen. Khattar had said the police resorted to lathicharge on farmers in self defence while Vij said no such incident was reported. This shows that the JJP leaders, including Babli, failed to stand by farmers during the tough time,” he said.

Singh said it was shameful that the BJP ministers had lodged FIRs against the protesters and called them Congress workers. “People have voted for Babli to raise their grievances and not to enjoy power. If he considers himself as a farmer’s son, he should resign and support the farming community,” he said.

