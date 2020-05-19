e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Farmer booked after plastic godown catches fire due to ‘stubble burning’ in Ludhiana

Farmer booked after plastic godown catches fire due to ‘stubble burning’ in Ludhiana

The fire broke out at around 4:30pm and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot; no casualty reported

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 00:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Godown owner, who claimed materials worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire, blamed the farmer for intentionally burning crop residue to cause damage to his godown.
Godown owner, who claimed materials worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire, blamed the farmer for intentionally burning crop residue to cause damage to his godown.
         

Police have booked a farmer after fire broke out at a plastic godown at Alamgir village, allegedly due to burning of wheat straw by him in the adjoining farm on Monday. The accused has been identified as Gurbachan Singh of the same village. A gas cylinder kept in the labour quarters also exploded, but no casualty was reported from the spot.

As per information, those in the labour quarters on the godown premises had gone to work in other unit of the firm.

The fire broke out at around 4:30pm and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Sub fire officer (SFO) Maninder Singh said that fire fighters doused the flames in around two-and-half-hours. No casualty was reported at the spot, he said.

Jatinder Nagpal, godown owner, said that materials worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire. “The blaze broke out due to burning of wheat straw by the farmer. He had burnt crop residue last year too and we had asked him not to do so, however, this time he intentionally burnt it, leading to the fire in the godown,” said Nagpal.

Dehlon police station house officer (SHO) Sukhdev Singh Brar said on the complaint of Jatinder Nagpal, we have booked Gurbachan Singh under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “He is on run. A manhunt has been launched to nab him,” said the SHO.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In