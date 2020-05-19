Farmer booked after plastic godown catches fire due to ‘stubble burning’ in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: May 19, 2020 00:45 IST

Police have booked a farmer after fire broke out at a plastic godown at Alamgir village, allegedly due to burning of wheat straw by him in the adjoining farm on Monday. The accused has been identified as Gurbachan Singh of the same village. A gas cylinder kept in the labour quarters also exploded, but no casualty was reported from the spot.

As per information, those in the labour quarters on the godown premises had gone to work in other unit of the firm.

The fire broke out at around 4:30pm and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Sub fire officer (SFO) Maninder Singh said that fire fighters doused the flames in around two-and-half-hours. No casualty was reported at the spot, he said.

Jatinder Nagpal, godown owner, said that materials worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire. “The blaze broke out due to burning of wheat straw by the farmer. He had burnt crop residue last year too and we had asked him not to do so, however, this time he intentionally burnt it, leading to the fire in the godown,” said Nagpal.

Dehlon police station house officer (SHO) Sukhdev Singh Brar said on the complaint of Jatinder Nagpal, we have booked Gurbachan Singh under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “He is on run. A manhunt has been launched to nab him,” said the SHO.