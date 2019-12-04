e-paper
Farmer killed for protesting stubble-burning

Dec 04, 2019
Kanpur A farmer was beaten to death while six of his family members were injured in the assault allegedly for having objected to stubble being burnt in a field next to his own in a village in Farrukhabad, according to the FIR filed in the case.

The injured have been admitted to district hospital and police were conducting raids to arrest those named in the FIR, said superintendent of police of Farrukhabad Anil Mishra, who visited the injured in the hospital on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Mahesh Chandra, 70.

According to the FIR, Satya Bhan owned land besides the field of Chandra in Dadhiyapur village, on which he had grown sugarcane. Satya Bhan was burning the stubble in his field on Tuesday morning and the flames and fumes affected Chandra’s standing mustard crop. On Tuesday evening, Chandra went to Satya Bhan’s house and protested his burning the stubble near his field. Later that night, Satya Bhan, his two sons and some others attacked Chandra’s house in which Chandra was critically injured. The assailants also threw stones at his house and assaulted the family members. Chandra’s sons Manoj Kumar, Ajay Kumar, wife Nanhi Devi, daughters-in-law Raj Bala, Anita and her daughter Suman were injured.

They were rushed to Lohia Hospital in Farrukhabad but Chandra died on the way, police said.

Manoj Kumar said his father had protested stubble-burning in the adjoining field, following which the family was attacked and his father murdered.

