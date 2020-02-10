e-paper
Feb 10, 2020-Monday
Farmers hold mahapanchayat, warn of dharna

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 19:47 IST
HT Correspondent
MEERUT A ‘mahapanchayat’ of farmers of around 24 villages of Rajputs was organized at Dulhera village here on Monday to demand justice for the farmer who was allegedly beaten to death at the Western UP toll plaza.

They warned of taking out a march to the SSP’s office and a dharna on Thursday if the accused were not arrested by Wednesday.

Leaders of Samajwadi Party and Bharatiya Kisan Union, along with the farmers, put forward their demand of fair investigation by the CBI and justice to the victim and his family.

Victim Sohanveer Chauhan’s cousin Yatish said, “Farmers of around 24 nearby villages gathered here for the mahapanchayat to demand fair investigation and justice.”

