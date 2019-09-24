Farmers on indefinite stir to protest against authority’s demolition drive

cities

NOIDA: Farmers from various villages started an indefinite stir against the Noida authority on Tuesday to protest against the authority’s decision to demolish all buildings that have no approval.

The protest is taking place near Parthala Chowk on the Noida-Greater Noida West road and police said the stir has so far been peaceful and did not disrupt traffic movement.

Claiming that the authority’s demolition drive is unjust, the farmers said the situation escalated after a team of officials on Monday reached Garhi Chowkhandi village to demolish around 30 buildings that had no approval. The authority had sealed these buildings last year on the grounds that they were built illegally on government land. But farmers in large numbers congregated in the village and did not allow the officials to proceed with the demolition.

The farmers were supposed to meet officials on Tuesday to resolve the issue but the meeting did not take place.

“The authority officials did not come for the meeting to address our demands. Therefore, we have started an indefinite sit-in protest at Parthala Chowk. We have decided to protest because the authority is demolishing buildings that are built on our land. The authority is forcefully snatching our land and villages. We will continue to protest until the authority stops this demolition drive,” Sukhbir Yadav, leader of Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, said.

Farmers have demanded that the authority not act against residential buildings in villages.

“Farmers gave their land for the development of Noida as a city after the government promised that they will get jobs and other rights to a livelihood in this city. Now, when Noida is fully developed, the authority is demolishing houses through which we earn our livelihood by renting out space. We will gherao (surround) the authority office on September 27 if the authority does not address our demands,” Pavan Kumar, a farmer from Garhi Chowkhandi, said.

“We are freeing up government land, which the authority had acquired after paying compensation to farmers. The authority is not disturbing farmers’ houses. We are only freeing up land on which builders have built illegal buildings. Our drive will continue as per law,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

