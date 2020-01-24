Farmers panic as locusts spotted in Fazilka villages

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:17 IST

Panic gripped farmers after locusts were spotted in the fields of more than two dozen villages in Fazilka district even as the agriculture department termed the number of insects too less to harm the crops.

Farmers said the insects started arriving in the fields early in the morning. They were seen at Chakpakhi, Baggewala, Laalowali, Chhapriwala, Ladhuka, Ghurka, Ghumzal, Kallarkheda, Achadikki, Bangarkheda and Shergarh villages in the Abohar, Fazilka and Jalalabad sub-divisions of the district.

“It is sad that despite earlier reports of possible attack of locusts, the agriculture and civil authorities failed to take concrete measures to tackle the problem. This exposed the state government’s tall claims. The locusts reached here after destroying crops in neighbouring Rajasthan,” said Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) district president Pargat Singh Chakpakhi.

“The agriculture department did not bother to take adequate measures and handle the situation. They are asking us to stay alert after the locust arrival but they are doing nothing themselves on the ground,” said Gurmail Singh of Kallerkhera village in Abohar sub-division.

“No administration official visited the affected fields. How can we expect any relief from them?” said Jagjit Singh Baghewala village.

Fazilka chief agriculture officer Manjit Singh acknowledged the arrival of locusts in more than two dozen villages in various part of Fazilka but claimed there was nothing to panic. “Locusts came from the Rajasthan area after the heavy spraying of pesticide there. So far there has been no heavy arrival of locusts in the area. Crops will be affected only if there are 4,000 locusts in an acre,” he added.

He rejected the farmers’ claim that no concrete step was taken by the department in this regard.

In Muktsar district, locusts were spotted in a small number at Midda, Raniwala, Aspal and Virk Khera villages. District chief agriculture officer Baljinder Singh Brar said, “Teams of the agriculture department are keeping tabs on the situation. The locusts, which have been spotted in different villages, were affected by chemical sprays in Rajasthan. The situation is totally under control.”

More than a week ago, pink locusts were sighted in villages of Sriganganagar district in Rajasthan after they were carried along by gusty winds from the Bahawalpur region of Pakistan. They caused damage to wheat and maize crops.