Father, son killed in hit-and-run near Connaught Place

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 20:52 IST

A 32-year-old Nepalese man and his 10-year-old son were killed when their bicycle was hit by an allegedly speeding SUV at the Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover-Mirdard Marg traffic intersection around half an hour past Monday midnight, police said.

Police said the victims were returning home after watching the laser light show in Connaught Place’s Central Park when they were hit. They were taking a right turn towards Mirdard Marg after descending the Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover when a white Creta SUV moving behind them hit their bicycle, a police officer said.

“The father-son duo was flung several feet into the air. While one of them landed on the SUV’s hood and front windscreen, the other fell on the road, a few feet away from the accident spot. It’s not clear if the father fell on the vehicle or the son,” said the investigator cited above.

The errant driver fled the accident spot along with the vehicle, leaving behind the injured duo. The SUV had black films on its windowpanes. Locals rushed to the accident site and took the injured persons to the nearby Lok Nayak hospital where they were declared brought death, the police said.

Police said the local residents told them the SUV was being driven by a woman. However, they have not found any eyewitness to the mishap. A broken front registration number plate of the SUV was found at the mishap site.

“The car was registered in the name of a woman, who lives in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar. A team was sent to the address and the SUV was found parked there. The SUV owner claimed that it was being driver by her driver and he was alone when the mishap took place. We have seized the vehicle and are verifying the claims,” said an investigating officer, who is not authorised to speak to media.

Police said the dead persons were identified as Heera and his son Kishore. They lived with their family members near Railways staff quarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. Heera’s wife works as a domestic help in the staff quarters while he cleaned cars parked in that area. Heera is survived by another son and three daughters.

A case of rash driving and death by negligence was registered under sections 279 and 304 A of Indian Penal Code at the IP Estate police station.

“To ascertain who was driving the SUV, we are scanning footage of CCTV cameras on the routes that the vehicle took after the accident,” the officer added.

