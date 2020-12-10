Rise in cases since schools reopening: Fear grips staffers of Ludhiana government schools as teachers test positive

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:09 IST

Since the government schools opened on October 19, teachers of at least 10 schools have been tested positive for Covid-19, creating an atmosphere of panic at the institutions.

As per sources, two principals, 16 teachers, one clerk and a mid-day meal worker of ten schools tested positive. Following the directions of the health department, school principals have got their premises sanitised and many have even closed the schools as a precautionary measure.

After three teachers of Government High School, Kailash Nagar, tested positive on Wednesday, the rest of the staff worked in fear on Thursday. The headmistress stated that they had informed the district education department and health department regarding the same but had not received any instructions to close the school from them.

A teacher, requesting anonymity, said, “I was feeling scared to go to the school. The headmistress had asked us to report as no direction was issued by the health department to shut the school. I think there is a need to shut it down for a few days as a preventive measure. I spent the three hours in the school in panic and kept sanitising my hands.”

A female teacher of Government Senior Secondary School, Bilaspur, Doraha, tested positive on December 7 after which the school authorities closed the school. The health department team took samples of the rest of the 16 staff members and the report is awaited.

Principal Rajinder Kaur said, “The teachers who tested positive had been home quarantined and we will decide whether to open the school or not after receiving the reports.”

At Government Senior Secondary School, Manak Majra, Khanna, four teachers, and one mid-day meal cook tested positive on December 1. As the school authorities received no instructions to close the school, the principal asked the staff to continue to report while the students were directed to appear in the exams online.

KHANNA GOVT SCHOOL HEAD TESTS POSITIVE AGAIN

Satish Kumar, principal, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Khanna, was isolated at home after he tested positive for the second time on November 25. Earlier, he had tested positive in August. Kumar said, “We have not closed the school. The teachers are conducting the exams online.”