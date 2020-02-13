Fearing loss of homes, Kalyan locals demand changing road-widening plan

cities

A group of residents from Nandivli in Kalyan gathered at the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) headquarters on Wednesday, demanding that the road-widening work between Nandivli bus stop and Arya Gurukul School in Kalyan (East) be topped as it affects their properties.

KDMC has taken up the work of widening the road, around 400 metre in length, by 60 feet, for which the civic body has initiated marking of the road. The residents along with local corporator Mahesh Gaikwad met Mayor Vinita Rane and requested her to cancel the project.

The civic body took up the work with a ₹4-crore funding from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The town planning department carried out a survey and plans to demolish the structures falling along this stretch.

“We have been living here since 1998 with our families. Where will we go if our houses are suddenly razed? The civic body did not even approach us once before planning the widening work. People are living in panic now,” said Chandrakant Shinde, 34, one of the residents of Jai Hanuman chawl.

According to the residents rooms in Jai Hanuman chawl, Sai Krupa chawl, Rajai building and Sai Raj building 2 will be affected due to the project.

Locals also suggested that the instead of widening the road by 60 feet, it should be widened by 40 feet, which will ensure that their properties are not affected.

“There are around 250 families living along this road. If the civic body does not agree to our demands, we will take it to the streets. The mayor assured us that she will think about it and take a decision,” added Shinde.

A KDMC official, requesting anonymity, said, “The road comes under the development plan, and hence needs to be widened considering future requirements. We will wait for the decision by senior officials.”