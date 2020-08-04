Fearing shutdown, Ludhiana wedding hall owners ask govt to ease gathering curbs

cities

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:00 IST

Dreading a business shutdown, the owners of marriage halls and hotels with banquets on Pakhowal Road here have appealed the state government to increase the gathering limit of guests in weddings and other events.

Overburdened by fixed charges such as salaries and electricity bills, the owners rued that they were getting no business due to the restriction that only 30 guests can participate in a wedding function.

Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, hotel association members said there are around 200 resorts and hotels with banquet halls on Pakhowal Road and all are on the brink of shutdown, as the state government is not paying heed to their problems.

Kohinoor Hotel owner Pritam Singh said, “The state government has failed to focus on the hospitality sector while announcing relief amid the ongoing pandemic. We are reeling under losses as there is no relief in terms of fixed charges, including electricity bills, even when no events are taking place. We are retaining our employees and are paying salaries to them, but we would not be able to continue like this for long and the government should increase the number of guests allowed to participate in events.”

Taranjit Singh, who owns a resort here, said, “The government is allowing buses to run with full capacity, but no announcement has been made to increase the number of guests in events, rather the number has been decreased from 50 to 30 in the past. The restriction has also increased the cost of organising an event, due to which the residents are refraining from making bookings. We are expecting a good response from the public in the months of October, November and December, but if the government fails to announce any relief, the sector would not be able to revive itself. The government should allow 50% guests as per the capacity of a resort or banquet hall.”

The owners also highlighted that a large number of trades associated with weddings, including caterers, brass band groups, valet service providers among others, were facing a tough time.

Association president Vikas Shrivastava said, “The slowdown in the hospitality sector is taking a toll on a large number of trades and this would also lead to large scale unemployment if no relief is provided in the coming time. The government should at least waive off the fixed charges from power bills as no event is taking place in the resorts. Also, the number of guests allowed to participate in the event should be increased.”

“With these restrictions, most of the events are taking place in temples and gurdwaras where they do not have proper staff to manage things. We can provide trained staff at the resorts and can maintain social distancing with ease. The revival of this sector would also generate revenue for the government in terms of goods and services tax,” said Shrivastava.

HOTELIERS WARN OF STATEWIDE CLOSURE

Reeling under losses due to low footfall and gathering restrictions imposed by the state government in wedding events, Punjab restaurants and hotel association has warned of shutting down hotels if the government fails to provide them relief by the end of this week.

The announcement was made by the members during an online meeting on Tuesday, wherein they decided to take up the matter with the chief minister on Thursday.

They rued that the hotel business would not revive until interstate movement is allowed and railway services start across the country, but the government should at least increase the number of guests allowed to participate in events to provide some relief to the sector.

Leading a group of around 1,750 restaurant and hotel owners, association president Amarvir Singh said, “The government has failed to provide any relief in terms of fixed charges in power bills etc. Further, the number of guests in a wedding event has been restricted to 30 even when the Union government has allowed 50 persons. Fifty passengers are allowed in a bus, but not in a banquet hall with much more capacity. We will take up the matter with the CM on Thursday and if the government fails to provide any relief, we will start shutting down hotels across the state from Monday onwards.”