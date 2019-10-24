Finally, Chandigarh MC to start road repairs

cities

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:47 IST

Only 25% of 40 roadworks proposed for recarpeting by the engineering wing need repairs, Chandigarh MC commissioner KK Yadav is learnt to have told UT adviser Manoj Parida in a meeting held here on Wednesday.

The adviser had stepped in after a biker died in an accident caused by a pothole in Mauli Jagran last week and in view of media reports highlighting poor condition of roads in the city. Earlier this week, the UT administration had also sought a list of roads requiring immediate repairs from the MC.

The MC’s engineering wing had prepared a list of 40 road stretches that needed urgent repairs. The commissioner and three senior officers surveyed all these areas on Wednesday and found that only 25% of these stretches need relaying and patch work. The remaining 75% are intact and don’t require immediate repair works, Yadav is reported to have told the adviser.

Yadav promised Parida that the repairs will start on a war footing on Thursday. The works will cost ₹6 crore to ₹7 crore.These will include relaying and patch works.

Three weeks ago, the UT had released ₹15 crore grant to the MC to assist it in completing its pending roadworks. The MC had come under severe criticism for failing to start the roadworks even after getting these funds. The MC is left with not more than three to four weeks to lay fresh roads. Laying of fresh roads has already been stopped at night as the temperature is not apt. The day’s temperature is still conducive, but the works will have to be stopped once it drops below 15°C. It will resume only in March.

During the meeting, Parida directed the MC commissioner to personally monitor road recarpeting and ensure that the released grant is not wasted and the works are completed as soon as possible. “The roadworks that the MC is not able to complete within the grants allotted will be undertaken by the administration,” said Parida.

Faulty list

Yadav, later talking to HT, said there were major discrepancies in the list prepared by the engineering wing. “In most cases, entire stretches and sub-sector roads were listed for immediate relaying and the works were estimated to be completed for around ₹22 crore,” he said.

In Sector 46B, an entire sub-sector was listed for recarpeting but only one road was found requiring repairs. In Sector 45, one stretch of 1km was listed for recarpeting but only 200m needed it. The worst roads included that in front of Piccadily Square Mall, Sector 34, a stretch in Sector 35D and Sector 45.

Stating that no immediate action is being taken against the officials who prepared the original list, the MC chief said: “We are examining the issue and if any mala fide intent is found in preparation of the list, we will take action as per law.”

Meanwhile, the contractors have been directed to complete the works with square and rectangular patches so that the roads last for a longer time. “We have found the earlier patch work was being done casually and unscientifically by the contractors. This resulted in roads getting damaged quickly,” said Yadav.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:47 IST