Financer commits suicide in Ludhiana, two brothers booked for abetment

Financer commits suicide in Ludhiana, two brothers booked for abetment

65-year-old committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2020 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
 A day after a 65-year-old financer committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance, police booked two brothers for abetment to suicide.

The accused have been identified as Gurmel Singh and Amarjeet Singh of Alamgir village. As per the police, the accused had borrowed ₹40 lakh from the deceased but refused to return the amount. 

The deceased, identified as Surinderpal Singh, who is also resident of Alamgir village had consumed some poisonous substance on Monday. He was taken to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where he died during treatment.

A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Dehlon police station on the statement of the deceased’s wife.

She said that her husband had lent the accused money in 2010. “They had ₹40 lakh on interest and promised my husband that they will return the amount but now they refused to pay back the entire amount. Some days ago, when my husband asked them to return the amount, the accused started abusing him,” she said. 

She added that her husband was upset because as despite repeated attempts to recover the money, he had failed to do so. “My husband took the extreme step because of the mental harassment by the two accused. Therefore, the two brothers are responsible for my husband’s death,” she said. 

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, Dehlon station house officer, said a case has been registered but the accused are yet to be arrested.

