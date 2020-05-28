Fines worth ₹1.68L slapped on 841 for not wearing masks in Ludhiana

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:50 IST

The police here have imposed fines worth ₹1,68,200 on 841 people for not wearing masks in the first six days of lockdown 4.0.

Apart from this, they have issued challans to 1,300 people for being on roads after 7pm, lodged FIRs against 236 violators and fined 73 people for spitting in the open.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said two people have been booked for violating quarantine.

During checking, the police have also impounded 340 vehicles of the lockdown violators. The fines for not wearing masks and spitting are ₹200 and ₹100 respectively.

As per the guidelines, chief shops have been allowed to open from 7am to 6pm and vehicles are allowed on the roads till 7pm.

Police teams have been deputed at various points of the city for taking action against the violators.