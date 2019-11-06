FIR lodged over four months after gang rape

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:33 IST

The Soraon police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against five people in connection with the abduction and gang rape of a 22-year-old woman four-and-a-half months ago.

Her family approached the police initially but the FIR was lodged only after the intervention of additional director general (ADG) Sujeet Pandey, those in the know of things said.

In her complaint, the woman, resident of a village in Soraaon area of Prayagraj’s trans-Ganga region, alleged she was going to market with her friend on June 22 when she was abducted at gunpoint by four people, two of whom were from the same village. The accused took the woman to an undisclosed place where they gang raped her for eight days.

The woman alleged that she was then handed over to a person in Raniganj area of Pratapgarh and he raped her for two months before she managed to escape from his clutches and reached her aunt’s home.

Station house officer, Soraon police station, inspector Anil Singh said an FIR was lodged against three named and two unnamed persons. The woman was sent for medical examination, he said, adding investigations were being carried out and strict action would be taken against the accused.