ADVERTISEMENT
Fire in Pune slum caused LPG cylinder blast, no casualty

Fire in Pune slum caused LPG cylinder blast, no casualty

cities Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: A blaze in Lohiyanagar slum area in Pune led to a cylinder blast in one of the houses on Monday night. The fire was contained within an hour by Pune fire brigade late on Monday night.

While no casualty was reported, around 5-6 huts were completely destroyed in the fire. The fire brigade had deployed six vehicles and emptied two tankers in the dousing process. The fire was brought under control within an hour. Chief Fire Officer Prashant Ranpise was present at the spot.

“There were no casualties of injuries in the fire. The people gathered after the fire and in that one man’s foot was injured. But that was a minor injury,” said Ranpise.

The fire brigade vehicles had a tough time entering the narrow lanes of Lahiyanagar. A few banners were felled in the process of vehicles entering the area. The bigger vehicles had to be lined on the main road with an extended water line reaching the spot.

Along with fire briagde vehicles and tankers, one Devdut rescue vehicle and one ambulance were also present on the site. The fire incident was recorded at Lashkar police station.

