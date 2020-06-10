e-paper
Firing: Ludhiana gangster claims responsibility on social media

The accused had opened fire on the house of a rival gangster, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with an attempt to murder case.

cities Updated: Jun 10, 2020 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representational photo
Representational photo
         

Nearly two days after opening fire on a rival gangster’s house here, a man took to social media to take responsibility of the shooting incident.

The accused, identified as Nikka Jattana, uploaded a photo on Facebook of him flashing two pistols and claimed responsibility of the firing.

Nikka claimed himself to be a member of Davinder Bhambia gang and threatened rival gangster Shubham Arora alias Naanu that it was “only a trailer and a befitting answer” would be given soon.

Nikka stated that police should not harass anyone as he has was responsible for the shooting.

The accused had opened fire on the house of Naanu, who is an accused in an attempt to murder case and is lodged in jail, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Dharampura area.

Five miscreants riding two motorcycles had been captured by the CCTVs installed in the area. However, they had not been identified. Naanu’s mother Sangeeta Sharma had told police that two bullets had hit the wall of her room, while the rest hit the main gate of the house.

Division 3 police had lodged an FIR against the accused and initiated investigation.

ACP (investigation) Mandeep Singh said raids were on to nab the accused.

