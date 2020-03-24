First time in board history, HSC and SSC papers to be checked by teachers at home

cities

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 19:25 IST

Pune The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday announced that answer sheets of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) students, who appeared for the examinations this year, will be checked by invigilators at their respective homes.

This is the first time such a decision has been taken.

Shakuntala Kale, chairman, MSBSHE said, “As the state is under lockdown and teachers are working from home, it is not possible to check answer sheets at schools or colleges. We have decided to give answer sheets to the respective subject teachers so they can check it at their homes. A circular has been issued to teachers responsible for checking answer sheets.”

Major points mentioned in the circular are, that although papers will be checked at home, secrecy should be maintained; the papers will be delivered to the teachers at home; permission has been granted only for this year; teachers must notify their respective school principals that answer sheets received have not been tampered with and sheets must be counted. Once evaluation has been completed, teachers must handover the papers to authorities ensuring secrecy.

When asked about the last remaining SSC paper which has been postponed and the declaration of results, Kale said, “As of now, an order related to checking answer sheets at home has been given. We will review the situation post March 31 and accordingly a further decision will be taken.”