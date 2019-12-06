Five arrested for molesting school girls

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 20:52 IST

Gurugram Five men, in an inebriated condition, were arrested for allegedly molesting two girls while they were returning home from school at a village in Farrukhnagar on Friday afternoon, the police said.

The suspects were identified as Prashant, Niraj, Mohit, Pankaj and Rahul, all residents of Farrukhnagar, aged between 18 year and 23 years. They were arrested from the spot and their Renault Kwid car was confiscated.

The incident took place around 1.30pm when the girls, both 14 years old, were going home after school.

In the police complaint, one of the victims’ mother said, “My daughter is a class 11 student. When she and her classmate were coming from the bus stand, a car, in which five men were travelling, reached the spot. They began following them and molested them.” She added that the suspects also passed inappropriate comments.

The police said that the residents of the village came to the spot to rescue the girls and allegedly caught hold of the five men. They called the police and handed them over.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the suspects allegedly tried to push the girls into their car.

Rajender Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Farrukhnagar police station, said, “The five men were arrested from the spot. They were in an inebriated state. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspects under Section 12 (sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Farrukhnagar police station on Friday.

In a separate incident, three men were booked on Thursday for allegedly molesting and stalking a 17-year-old girl in a village under Pataudi. The police said that in her complaint, the girl alleged that the men have been stalking her for around three months. Two of the trio were arrested on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when she was going to her school.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “The girl, in her complaint, said that the three men have been following her for around three months. On Thursday, they molested her, passed inappropriate comments and fled the spot.”

A case was registered against the suspects under Section 12 of the POCSO Act at the women’s police station, Manesar, on Thursday.