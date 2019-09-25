Five booked for hate crime against Raipur Rani family

cities

Police have booked five persons for allegedly thrashing a family and using objectionable words about their caste in Raipur Rani on Tuesday.

Complainant Salochna Devi, 39, told the police that she is a member of Badauna Khurd Gram Panchayat and on Sunday his husband Rajesh Kumar received a video clip from one of the accused, Mam Raj, in which he had allegedly used objectionable words for her.

She alleged that other than Mam Raj, voice of one Azad Singh and some other men could also be heard. Police said as per the complainant, she had complained about the same to the village sarpanch and both Mam Raj and Azad Singh were called summoned, but did not turned up.

“After waiting, we went back home and around 8:30pm, Azad along with Rajan, Bobby and Nandu came at our house with wooden sticks and started shouting objectionable words about our caste. They called me and my husband out and hurled abuses,” she said. Police said when the complainant and her husband asked them to leave, they started damaging things at their house and when they tried to stop them, the group allegedly thrashed the couple with wooden sticks.

Complainant’s father-in-law, brother-in-law and his wife were also thrashed. A case was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house–trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act was registered.

