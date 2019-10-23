Five Cong leaders get notices for holding press conference against PC Chacko

cities

The disciplinary committee of the Congress party has issued a showcause notice to four Delhi Congress leaders for conducting a press conference and demanding the removal of the party’s state unit in-charge PC Chacko.

Former Delhi ministers Kiran Walia, Mangatram Singhal, Ramakant Goswami, and Delhi Congress spokespersons Jitender Singh Kochar and Rohit Manchanda have been asked to give an explanation for indulging in “anti-party” activities.

The three-member disciplinary committee — comprising senior leaders AK Antony, Motilal Vora and Sushil Kumar Shinde — has given the leaders 15-days to explain “why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for issuing public statements against senior party leaders”.

“It will not be proper of me to comment on the issue now. We will submit our explanation before the committee,” said Walia.

In a statement, member secretary of the party’s central disciplinary action committee Motilal Vora said, “They (the five leaders) have been asked to explain within 15 days, ie, on or before November 17, 2019, failing which appropriate action will be initiated against them.”

Earlier this month, Walia, Singhal, Goswami, Kochar and Manchanda, had conducted a press conference accusing Chacko of leaking a “personal letter” written by Sandeep Dikshit. They also alleged that Chacko had “harassed” Sheila Dikshit for days before her death on July 20. They accused Chacko of being inept of leading the party’s charge in Delhi and demanded he be removed from the posit.

