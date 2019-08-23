Five days after clash with Bathinda lawyer, traffic cop booked

cities

: Five days after traffic police constable Ranjit Singh and lawyer and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) district president Navdeep Singh Jeeda clashed, police on Thursday booked the traffic cop. Bathinda SSP Nanak Singh said a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 325 (voluntarily causinggrievous hurt) of IPC has been registered against Ranjit. He said that traffic cop has been named in the same case registered against Jeeda as a cross case, as Jeeda had suffered injury.

Importantly, Bathinda lawyers under the banner of district bar association had been staging a protest outside SSP office since Monday demanding a case against the cop, alleging biased action, as a case has been registered against Jeeda but not Ranjit Singh.

Jeeda who is AAP district president and a lawyer by profession and Ranjit Singh clashed on Saturday morning when cop asked Jeeda not take his scooter on Ajit Road from side of Ghodewala Chowk as entry of vehicles from that side has been restricted as road has been made one-way. Jeeda alleged the constable used foul language against him.

A case was registered against Jeeda in this connection but not against traffic cop. Lawyers and AAP had been demanding to register case against cop also.

