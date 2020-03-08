Five from Punjab killed, 4 injured as MUV collides with oil tanker in Sirsa

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:16 IST

Five persons from Punjab were killed and four others sustained injuries when a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) they were travelling in collided head-on with an oil tanker near Panihari village in Haryana’s Sirsa district around 8am on Sunday.

The police said the accident took place due to dense fog. Those killed were identified as Bant Ram, 45, Mukesh Kumar, 45, Harwinder Singh, 50, and Gurcharan Singh, 70, of Budhlada in Mansa, and Tavera driver Babby Singh, 30, of Sangrur. The bodies have been sent to Sirsa general hospital for autopsy. The seriously injured — Surjeet Singh, 62, of Budhlada, Shammi Bansal, 58, Tersam Singh, 40, and Jeewan Singh of Dharamgarh in Sangrur —have been admitted to the civil hospital.

Police said the victims were on their way to attend a “satsang” at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.

A police spokesperson said the oil tanker was on its way to Punjab. The tanker driver fled the scene after the accident leaving the vehicle behind. A case has been registered against him for causing death due to negligence, said the police.

HIT BY CAR, 73-YR-OLD CYCLIST DIES

JALANDHAR: A 73-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Virka village near Goraya. Maluk Chand was on his way to Goraya after purchasing grocery for his shop when a speeding Maruti Swift car (PB-36-E-7700), hit him, said the police. the car driver sped away after the accident. Chand was rushed to a private hospital in Phagwara where he died.

Police have booked the car driver, identified as Sonu of Kapurthala, under Sections 304A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian penal Code.