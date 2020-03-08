e-paper
Five from Punjab killed, 4 injured as MUV collides with oil tanker in Sirsa

Five from Punjab killed, 4 injured as MUV collides with oil tanker in Sirsa

Were on their way to attend a ‘satsang’ at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters; accident took place due to fog, say police

cities Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The multi-utility vehicle (MUV) and the oil tanker near Panihari village in Haryana's Sirsa district around 8am on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
         

Five persons from Punjab were killed and four others sustained injuries when a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) they were travelling in collided head-on with an oil tanker near Panihari village in Haryana’s Sirsa district around 8am on Sunday.

The police said the accident took place due to dense fog. Those killed were identified as Bant Ram, 45, Mukesh Kumar, 45, Harwinder Singh, 50, and Gurcharan Singh, 70, of Budhlada in Mansa, and Tavera driver Babby Singh, 30, of Sangrur. The bodies have been sent to Sirsa general hospital for autopsy. The seriously injured — Surjeet Singh, 62, of Budhlada, Shammi Bansal, 58, Tersam Singh, 40, and Jeewan Singh of Dharamgarh in Sangrur —have been admitted to the civil hospital.

Police said the victims were on their way to attend a “satsang” at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.

A police spokesperson said the oil tanker was on its way to Punjab. The tanker driver fled the scene after the accident leaving the vehicle behind. A case has been registered against him for causing death due to negligence, said the police.

HIT BY CAR, 73-YR-OLD CYCLIST DIES

JALANDHAR: A 73-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Virka village near Goraya. Maluk Chand was on his way to Goraya after purchasing grocery for his shop when a speeding Maruti Swift car (PB-36-E-7700), hit him, said the police. the car driver sped away after the accident. Chand was rushed to a private hospital in Phagwara where he died.

Police have booked the car driver, identified as Sonu of Kapurthala, under Sections 304A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian penal Code.

top news
Coronavirus live: Italy death toll shoots up by 133 to 366, says official
Yes Bank founder's daughter stopped at Mumbai Airport on way to London
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus
