Five held for murdering realtor over property dispute

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 23:12 IST

New Delhi A 62-year-old realtor, who was abducted from south Delhi’s Greater Kailash 18 days ago, was killed on the same day by his abductors, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday after nabbing five people in connection with the crime. Police said the realtor was kidnapped and murdered over a property dispute.

The body of the realtor was still to be found until late Wednesday. Teams of the crime branch have left for Madhya Pradesh with the arrested persons to recover the body from the place where they had dumped it.

Police said that the realtor, whose name they withheld, was having a dispute over a property in Gurugram and the two parties were already fighting a legal battle over it. The five arrested persons include the prime suspect, with whom the realtor was having the property dispute, the deputy commissioner of police (crime) Joy Tirkey, said.

A police officer associated with the case said that on November 15, the realtor left his Greater Kailash home for Gurugram to attend the court proceedings related to the property dispute. The man was walking towards the nearest Metro station when some people forcibly pushed him inside a car and left.

However, nobody witnessed the abduction since it happened at a secluded place, the officer said.

The man’s family members approached the Greater Kailash police the same night, when he did not return home and his cellphone was unreachable. They filed a missing person’s complaint. The family members approached the police station the next morning and told them that they suspected the role the people who were having a property dispute with him, the officer said.

“We registered a kidnapping case and formed teams to probe it. A week later, the case was transferred to the crime branch. Five people have been arrested after their role in the crime was established. Their interrogation revealed that they had killed the realtor the same day after abducting him. They dumped the body somewhere in Madhya Pradesh. More people could be involved in the crime,” the officer added.