Five incumbent MLAs dropped by AAP, some contesting from other parties or as independents

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:09 IST

New Delhi: Five of the 15 incumbent MLAs were dropped by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) this assembly elections, scheduled for February 8. They are contesting from other political parties or as independent candidates.

On Tuesday, AAP MLA from Delhi Cantonment constituency, Surender Singh, resigned from the party and the same day, got a ticket from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In place of Singh, the AAP has fielded Virender Singh Kadian this time.

“I am hurt that despite working so much as a legislator, the party did not find me capable for re-election. That is why I have resigned from AAP. I would have contested independently, but the NCP offered me a ticket from the same seat,” Singh said.

Jagdeep Singh, the AAP MLA from Hari Nagar, said he will be contesting the same seat as independent. He will take on BJP’s Tajinder Singh Bagga, AAP’s Rajkumari Dhillon and Congress’s Surender Setia, the councillor from the area.

“What was the compulsion that Kejriwal rejected an honest legislator and gave a ticket to a corrupt Congress leader? I got works done which were stuck for nearly 20 years. The AAP has given ticket to a person whom the Congress refused to nominate as its councillor or legislator,” Jagdeep alleged.

Mohammad Ishraq, AAP’s Seelampur MLA, which saw violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be contesting as independent from the seat.

Last week, Adarsh Shastri, the AAP MLA from Dwarka, got a Congress ticket for the same seat. His name appeared in the list barely three hours after he joined the party. Shastri has been pitted against AAP’s Vinay Kumar Mishra (son of Congress’s former MP Mahabal Mishra) and BJP’s Pradyumn Rajput.

Narayan Dutt Sharma, AAP MLA from Badarpur, got a ticket from Bahujan Samaj Party for the same seat. “The AAP no longer operates on the principles for which it was once known. I have a wide support base and I aim to give AAP a tough fight,” he said.

The AAP said it has been in touch with disgruntled MLAs. “We have been talking to many of them. Some of them understand why they were not picked, while others chose to leave the fold, which is unfortunate,” Sanjay Singh, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, said.

On Tuesday, the party’s Kalkaji MLA Avtaar Singh Kalka was seen helping Atishi, the party’s candidate from the seat. Earlier, when the AAP had released its list, Kalka had said he “felt betrayed” by the party.