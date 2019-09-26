Five months on, cops arrest gangster for assaulting rival’s aide

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:57 IST

The Kasarvadavli police recently arrested gangster Chinmay Shinde, 26, for allegedly assaulting a rival gang member’s aide five months ago.

According to the police, Shinde operates a gang in areas of Thane and Navi Mumbai and wanted to attack his rival Sidhu Abhange, but failed.

“On April 6, around 2.30am, Shinde received information that Abhange was at Hiranandani Estate. He, along with his aides, went to the spot with sharp weapons. Abhange, who was inside the car, escaped, and one of his aides Sumit Sapkal, 28, was assaulted,” said Kishore Khairnar, senior police inspector of Kasarvadavli police station.

While Shinde fled the spot, the police had arrested his aides – Prasad Palande, Rajkumar Yadav and Krishna Kamble.

Khairnar said they have booked Shinde under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he has been remanded in police custody till September 27.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 00:57 IST