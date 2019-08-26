Five of Gurdaspur girl’s family booked for killing her ‘lover’

cities

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 01:12 IST

Police have booked five persons in a case of honour killing here. Yusuf Masih (24) of Tung village here was murdered by the family members of the girl who had eloped with him a few days ago. The girl was traced to Srinagar by the members of her family three days later.

Meanwhile, Tung village panchayat struck a compromise between both families.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Gurdaspur Sadar police staion, Makhan Singh, said on Sunday, “The victim and the girl belonged to the same village.Yusuf had gone to meet the girl at her house around 11.30 pm on Saturday when the members of the family of the girl nabbed him and killed him with sharp-edged weapons.”

However, mother of the deceased alleged that her son was kidnapped by the girl's family from out side the village on Saturday evening and was forcibly taken to their house, where they killed him.

The SHO said that on the statement of the mother of the deceased, the police have registered an FIR under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against girl's father Manga Masih,mother Kanti Masih,brothers Kaka Masih and Deba Masih and the girl. However, no arrest was made in the case.

The police sent the deceased body to the civil hospital for postmortem.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 01:12 IST