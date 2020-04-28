e-paper
Home / Cities / Five TMC teams to survey residents after Wagale Estate sees spike in cases

Five TMC teams to survey residents after Wagale Estate sees spike in cases

cities Updated: Apr 28, 2020 20:45 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
The number of Covid positive cases at Wagale Estate in Thane has increased from 10 to 31 in only eight days.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has formed five special teams to survey residents of the area for symptoms of coronavirus or those who might have come in contact with an infected person.

It has also allowed random testing in the ward to isolate those who test positive.

A central government team which visited Thane last week has also emphasised on surveying the slums to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Most areas of Wagale Estate are slums.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Last week, the father of a social worker from CP Taloa in Wagale Estate area tested positive. The social worker used to distribute food grains and lives in a congested slum in the area. We quarantined 50 people who had come in contact with the social worker and seven to eight of them have already tested positive, including the social worker’s family.”

He said the chain needs to be contained.

Malvi said, “The civic commissioner has asked to intensify survey in this ward. The five teams will focus on CP Talao, Bhatwadi Kisannagar and Padwalnagar areas. If any person with symptom is found, he will undergo a test.”

The increasing number of cases in Kopri too is alarming. Kopri was declared a green zone and did not have a single case till last week. It has 10 Covid positive cases after a police constable tested positive last week.

TMC has sealed Kopri till May 3.

Malvi said, “All shops except medical stores in Kopri will be closed from mid-night of April 28 to May 3. This includes markets, vegetable vendors, grocery shops, dairy shops and meat shops. We have written to the police asking them to ensure no resident goes out.”

