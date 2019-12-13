e-paper
Cities

Flavia Agnes named winner of inaugural Anjani Mashelkar inspiration award

Dec 13, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Women’s rights activist Flavia Agnes has been awarded the inaugural Anjani Mashelkar Inspiration Award 2019, set up under the auspices of the International Longevity Centre India.

This Rs 1 lakh-award was created through a donation by centre president Raghuanth Mashelkar in memory of his mother, who brought him up against all odds and with extreme sacrifice. The award honours the inspiring life and courageous work of an elderly and unsung Indian woman hero making a positive impact on society.

The fear with which Indian women live has been witnessed with disturbing regularity. Most women hesitate to approach courts or the police to enforce their rights, the centre said in its statement.

Faced with an abusive and violent marriage herself three decades ago, Flavia Agnes, today, through her organisation Majlis, is a champion for women’s empowerment. After receiving the award, Agnes said, “This award is specially encouraging for senior citizens as it is specially dedicated to senior citizens. It will encourage elderly to dedicate their life to a noble cause. We will spend this amount to eradicate violence and sexual assault against women.”

Founded in 1990, Majlis is an all-woman team that has been a harbinger of the women’s rights movement in India. From providing high quality, expert legal opinion to women and children who have suffered acute abuse to advocacy for law reforms, Majlis toils to create systemic change and long-lasting impact. It has provided litigation support to more than 50,000 women and legal advice to another 1,50,000 – most of whom are from underprivileged and marginalised backgrounds.

Flavia Agnes will be presented the award on December 14 in Pune at the centre’s annual awards function.

