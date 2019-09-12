Flex boards, illegal posters, banners to be removed: MCG

gurugram

Updated: Sep 12, 2019

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday said that flex boards, illegal posters and banners in the city will be removed over the next couple of days.

The municipal corporation’s move has come following a series of complaints from city councillors and activists. The corporation has not yet allocated any space to advertisers for these hoardings, banners and flex boards, which continue to deface public properties.

MCG and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) have received many complaints from residents, activists and councillors, demanding the removal of flex boards, many of which have come up ahead of assembly elections, and regulations on such advertisements.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner (DC) of Gurugram, who has the additional charge of MCG commissioner, said, “I issued directions to the enforcement team on Thursday to remove all flex boards from the city in the next two to three days. The MCG has received many complaints in this regard.”

On September 3, in the MCG House meeting, ward (19) councillor Ashwini Sharma had demanded from the House strict action and a complete ban on flex boards, in environmental interests.

“This is not environment-friendly and also, flex boards, banners and posters, all, deface public properties. We demanded that the MCG removes all such boards and deploys an enforcement team on duty to keep eye on it,” said Sharma, adding that, on Wednesday, he wrote to the HSPCB as well, seeking action on the environmental ground.

Earlier on August 27, city-based activist, Ruchika Sethi, had written to the MCG, HSPCB and Election Commission of India, to regulate advertisements defacing public properties, including flex boards.

“While Gurugram is struggling to manage 25 lakh tonnes of its legacy waste and toxic leachate, which is multiplying every year, it is essential that the city takes urgent measures to eliminate the use of environmentally hazardous material, such as flex and PVC, for any kind of publicity and advertisement activities. Flex and PVC are inflammable and non-degradable materials, which have no recyclable value and their disposal in any form adds to serious environmental pollution, as these are highly toxic materials,” said Sethi in her letter to the state election commission.

Kuldip Singh, regional manager, HSPCB, said, “We have asked the MCG to provide details of space provided to advertisers for hoardings, banners or flex boards. Accordingly, we will be initiate action.”

First Published: Sep 12, 2019