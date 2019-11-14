e-paper
Flood sensor suspected stolen from Holkar bridge

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The flood sensor installed on Holkar bridge on the Mula river in Pune was reported stolen in the hours between 12:30 am on November 7 and 11 pm on November 8.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Amol Bhalerao, 26, a field technician at the company entrusted with the maintenance and tracking of the system. Bhalerao’s company is employed by Larsen and Tubro which has the contract of installation awarded by the local government.

The two companies work along with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to track areas affected by the flood.

The sensor was stolen in the hours between 12:30 am on November 7 and 11 pm on November 8, according to the complaint in the matter.

“The online status of the machine stopped reflecting on midnight of November 7,” said assistant police inspector Harish Thakur of Khadki police station.

“Since it is a defence area, there is no CCTV coverage in the area,” he added.

When asked if it is possible that the equipment could have fallen off, API Thakur said, “It is possible. However, the installation is very secure as it is built to track flood. It has a battery and a solar panel on it which could be sold.”

The cost of the stolen equipment is estimated to be around Rs 87,595, according to the police.

The sensor that was stolen was manufactured by a company called Bosch and was installed on July 17, 2017. It was installed on the bridge that connects Vishrantwadi to Khadki Tank Road.

A case in the matter was registered under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code at Khadki police station on Wednesday.

