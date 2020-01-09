e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Cities / Form panel, take action against quacks: Thane mayor

Form panel, take action against quacks: Thane mayor

cities Updated: Jan 09, 2020 01:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

Thane Following reports that several patients have died in the city due to doctors’ negligence, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Wednesday ordered the civic administration to set up a committee and take strict action against quacks.

The civic health department has asked officials concerned to form a committee and take action against such doctors after due inquiry, Mhaske told reporters here.

The committee will be headed by additional municipal commissioner Rajendra Ahivar and include health officials, a legal advisor and a representative of the IMA, he said.

At an emergency meeting held with senior civic officials, Mhaske said the Thane Municipal Corporation has been receiving complaints that the patients have lost their lives due to doctors’ negligence.

The mayor asked the health department to survey such doctors in slum colonies and initiate actions against them if they have not complied with regulations.

top news
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
15 foreign envoys to embark on a two-day visit to J-K today: Govt sources
15 foreign envoys to embark on a two-day visit to J-K today: Govt sources
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
At the world’s biggest tech show, ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
At the world’s biggest tech show, ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities