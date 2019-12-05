Former Akali MLA’s son booked for thrashing minor in Amritsar

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 23:38 IST

The commissionerate police have booked Ranbir Singh alias Rana, the son of former Akali Dal MLA from Raja Sansi constituency Veer Singh Lopoke, for thrashing a 16-year-old boy in Adarsh Nagar which falls under the cantonment police station.

Apart from Rana, police have also booked his driver whose identity is yet to be ascertained, and one person named Honey in the case, which was registered on Wednesday on the complaint of Harjinder Singh of the same locality.

In his complaint, Harjinder said that on Tuesday, he was at his house in Adarsh Nagar which was still being constructed, when he heard noise outside his house. “I came out and saw the accused were thrashing my son Jaideep Singh, who is only 16 years old. When I intervened to save him, they started thrashing me too. They also hurt my religious sentiment by pulling my hair,” he said.

According to police, Jaideep was driving a car which hit Rana’s car, due to which Rana assaulted the father–son duo. Assistant sub-inspector Balbir Singh said they have registered a case under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 295 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli¬gious beliefs) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the three accused.

Rana, however, claimed that the complainant who also belongs to Akali Dal, had made a compromise with him. He said, “He was not present at the spot when the incident took place.”