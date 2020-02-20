Former chairperson donates ₹54 lakh to Panjab University’s law department

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 00:57 IST

Professor Kulwant Gill, 71, who retired as the chairperson of the Panjab University’s department of laws in 2005, has donated ₹54 lakh for construction of an extension block at the department. The foundation stone for the three-storeyed building that will house more classrooms was laid on Wednesday.

“I decided to make the donation in the memory of my younger brother, Sardar Manjit Singh, who died in 1998. He too had graduated from the law department,” said Gill. “My sister and I sold a plot that was in the name of our brother, and I donated my share to the department as it was the best way to utilise the money.”

Gill has completed her LLM and PhD from the same department, before joining it as a lecturer in 1974. She remained its chairperson from 2003 to 2005.

According to a university release, the three-storeyed structure will have three classrooms with a capacity of 60-70 students each. It will take around nine months to complete the construction.

“The department is in dire need of more classrooms, as all evening classes have been shifted to morning,” said chairperson Meenu Paul. “We are grateful to Prof Gill for helping the department with her generous donation that will benefit students.”

Panjab University is already reeling under fund crunch. Vice-chancellor Raj Kumar has earlier said that the varsity does not get any developmental funds like other universities, and it has to rely on internal resources for such works. During the first-ever global alumni meet held in November last year, the university had urged the old students to help it financially.

Dean university instructions (DUI) Shankarji Jha, who is the officiating V-C and laid the foundation stone, said: “This is the best way to help the university and its students. It will encourage the alumni to contribute towards the university’s growth.”

In 2004, PU alumnus and Canada-based dentist Harvansh Singh Judge had donated ₹2 crore to the varsity, which were used to set up a dental institute in his name.