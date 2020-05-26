Former Gautam Budh Nagar CMO joins as medical superintendent at Ghaziabad hospital

cities

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:16 IST

Nearly two months after he was removed as Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer (CMO), Dr. Anurag Bhargava was posted as chief medical superintendent of the MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. He replaced Dr Ravinder Rana who now joins as senior consultant at district hospital in Etah.

In April, principal secretary (medical education) Rajnish Dube, in his report, blamed then Gauta Budh Nagar district magistrate BN Singh and then CMO Bhargava for failing to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the district. This followed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reprimanding the duo over the issue.

Following the report, Bhargava was attached with Narendra Bhooshan, the chief executive officer of the Greater Noida Authority who is also the district in-charge for Covid-19 in Gautam Budh Nagar. Soon after, BN Singh requested two months’ earned leave and made his application public. Singh was reprimanded for this and was transferred to Lucknow and attached to the Board of Revenue.

“Bhargava has joined as the new chief medical superintendent of the MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad after the directions were received from the UP government. He has taken charge. Dr. Ravinder Rana will now join at Etah,” said Dr. NK Gupta, Ghaziabad CMO.

Gupta on Tuesday requested all occupants of different state-run quarantine centres in Ghaziabad to arrange for daily use items. According to official records, there are 292 people in different Covid-19 quarantine centres in Ghaziabad till Tuesday.

“So far we had made arrangements for about 1,400 people and arranged for soaps, toothbrushes, sanitary napkins, slippers and even clothes, including undergarments. But now we are short on funds with us and the occupants have been requested to bring their own daily use items. We have asked officials to put up posters at the quarantine centres to this effect. Some of the items we distributed earlier were also procured through voluntary organisations,” he said.

New Cases

Ghaziabad on Tuesday added four more cases to its tally which grew to 235 till Tuesday night. CMO Gupta said that two new cases were reported from Braj Colony in Vaishali, while one each was reported from Muradnagar town and Behta Hajipur in Loni.

“There were reports of several members of a family tested positive in Kaushambi. We are waiting for their reports and these will be added to the tally in coming days. A woman from Delhi’s Patparganj was brought to the Covid-19 hospital at Sanjay Nagar on Monday evening but she was referred to critical care hospital in Meerut where she died Monday night. She suffered from cancer,” CMO said. “There were more reports about death of a retired police person from Pratap Vihar. We have no information about it.”