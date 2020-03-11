Former legislator Anil Chaudhary is new DPCC chief

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 20:41 IST

New Delhi: In an attempt to revamp the party unit in Delhi, the Congress on Wednesday appointed 44-year-old former legislator Anil Chaudhary as the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief.

Congress party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi also named five vice-presidents to assist Chaudhary in the state unit. Sitting councillor and Congress candidate in the 2020 state elections from Kasturba Nagar Abhishek Dutt, senior Congress leader JP Agarwal’s son Mudit Agarwal, former MLA Jaikishan, the son of former Congress MLA from Mustafabad Hasan Ahmed, Ali Hassan, and the daughter of former Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, Shivani Chopra have been chosen as vice-presidents of the Delhi Congress.

Last chief of the Delhi unit Subash Chopra had quit in February after the Congress failed to win even a single seat in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections.

It was not only the second consecutive assembly elections in Delhi in which the Congress failed to secure a single seat, the party’s vote share also almost halved from 9.7% in 2015 to 4.27% in the latest polls.

Forty four-year-old Chaudhary is an ex-MLA from Patparganj, former councillor, former president of the Delhi Youth Congress and former chief of the Delhi National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

“I am thankful to the Congress leadership for giving me this opportunity. Our efforts will be to rebuild the party in Delhi and to reach out to people at the ground level,” said Chaudhary.

In key organisational changes, the Congress on Wednesday also named D K Shivakumar, known to be the party’s chief trouble shooter in crisis situations, as the head of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.