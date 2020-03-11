e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Former legislator Anil Chaudhary is new DPCC chief

Former legislator Anil Chaudhary is new DPCC chief

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 20:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: In an attempt to revamp the party unit in Delhi, the Congress on Wednesday appointed 44-year-old former legislator Anil Chaudhary as the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief.

Congress party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi also named five vice-presidents to assist Chaudhary in the state unit. Sitting councillor and Congress candidate in the 2020 state elections from Kasturba Nagar Abhishek Dutt, senior Congress leader JP Agarwal’s son Mudit Agarwal, former MLA Jaikishan, the son of former Congress MLA from Mustafabad Hasan Ahmed, Ali Hassan, and the daughter of former Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, Shivani Chopra have been chosen as vice-presidents of the Delhi Congress.

Last chief of the Delhi unit Subash Chopra had quit in February after the Congress failed to win even a single seat in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections.

It was not only the second consecutive assembly elections in Delhi in which the Congress failed to secure a single seat, the party’s vote share also almost halved from 9.7% in 2015 to 4.27% in the latest polls.

Forty four-year-old Chaudhary is an ex-MLA from Patparganj, former councillor, former president of the Delhi Youth Congress and former chief of the Delhi National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

“I am thankful to the Congress leadership for giving me this opportunity. Our efforts will be to rebuild the party in Delhi and to reach out to people at the ground level,” said Chaudhary.

In key organisational changes, the Congress on Wednesday also named D K Shivakumar, known to be the party’s chief trouble shooter in crisis situations, as the head of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

top news
Delhi communal riots pre-planned, part of a conspiracy, says Amit Shah
Delhi communal riots pre-planned, part of a conspiracy, says Amit Shah
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape, sexual assault
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape, sexual assault
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
2020 Hyundai Verna to come with Advanced Blue Link to bolster remote access
2020 Hyundai Verna to come with Advanced Blue Link to bolster remote access
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities