Former UP DGP booked for Gosaiganj rioting, cheating

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:54 IST

An FIR was registered on Thursday against former Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Jagmohan Yadav on the charges of rioting, criminal intimidation and cheating in connection with a land dispute, the police said.

Jagmohan Yadav, who was the state police chief from July 1 to December 31, 2015, denied the allegations levelled against him.

Confirming the FIR, superintendent of police (rural) Vikrant Vir said, “Jagmohan Yadav, along with 60 other people, has been accused of encroaching on a piece of land and resorting to criminal intimidation. A team of the Gosaiganj police is investigating the matter.”

The FIR was registered against Jagmohan Yadav and about 60 others at the Gosaiganj police station in Lucknow on a complaint by Vijay Singh Yadav, a resident of the state capital, under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 447 (criminal trespass), 504(Intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint, Vijay Singh Yadav accused Jagmohan Yadav of trying to encroach on his 0.752-hectare plot of land located adjacent to Shaheed Path near Golf City in the state capital.

“Jagmohan Yadav, along with at least 60-65 people, arrived at the site in SUVs on Tuesday (August 6) and tried to begin construction there,” Vijay Singh Yadav said in the complaint.

Vijay Singh Yadav called the police on the emergency response system UP 100 after which a team from the Gosaiganj police station, along with the sub divisional magistrate, reached the spot to defuse tension.

Vijay Singh Yadav claimed Jagmohan Yadav was trying to encroach on this plot of land for many years.

“Jagmohan Yadav misused his position as the DGP and lodged false cases of attempt to murder to (try and) encroach on the land but failed in his attempts,” Vijay Singh Yadav said in his complaint.

Jagmohan Yadav claimed he did not attempt to encroach on the land in question.

“I am one of the caretakers of the company which owns the land. The issue is about possession of the land, which can easily be confirmed after going through the revenue records. I don’t see any reason to lodge an FIR regarding the matter. It is not the work of the police to say which land belongs to whom,” he said.

The former DGP added, “The land of the other party is located at a different place, but they are confused about its location. This has led to trouble.”

