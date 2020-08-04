Four booked for driving Ludhiana travel agent to suicide

cities

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:18 IST

Police have booked four men for abetment to suicide a week after the mutilated body of a 42-year-old travel agent was fished out from a canal near Gholiya Khurd village in Moga district on July 28.

The police action came following the recovery of a suicide note from the office of the deceased, a resident of Jadtoli village, Ludhiana.

Those booked are Deepa Badesha and Darshi of Narangwal village, and Pappu Theekiwal and Narjeet Singh of Bhai Roopa village.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of the deceased’s brother, who informed the police about the recovery of a suicide note naming the four men.

The complainant told the police that his brother owned a dairy and also worked as a travel agent. On July 12, he left home, but never returned. They had lodged a missing person complaint with the police, but he could not be traced until his body was fished out from a canal on July 28.

A few days back, he found a suicide note at his brother’s office, stating that the four men named were harassing and threatening him for money as he had been unable to get the student visas of their children processed amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Therefore, he was ending his life, the note added.

ASI Pritpal Singh, who is the investigating officer in the case, said the body was fished out from the canal on July 28, following which the deceased’s family identified the body. Despite their confirmation, police will go for DNA profiling to establish the body’s identity, he added.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A manhunt has been launched for their arrest, the ASI said.