e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Four girls injured after hit by unknown vehicle in Mayur Vihar

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

Four girls were injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while they were crossing the road near the Mayur Vihar Extension metro station on Friday morning, police said.

While two of the girls received serious injuries and had to be moved to Lok Nayak Hospital, two others are undergoing treatment at Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, said Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east).

The make, model or registration number of the offending vehicle remains unknown as the children were hit before they could see it. “A case of rash driving has been registered at Mayur Vihar police station and a probe to identify the vehicle has begun,” said the DCP.

The accident was reported to the police at 9.25 am on Friday by the authorities of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where the children were first admitted.

“We reached the hospital to identify the injured girls as six-year-olds Kumkum, Anjali and Chandni and eight-year-old Sapna. They are students of class one and three,” said the DCP.

All the children are residents of a slum in Chilla Khadar. “They were walking on the Noida Link Road near Mayur Vihar Extension metro station around 7 am when they were hit by an unknown vehicle,” the DCP said.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 21:19 IST

top news
Unnao rape survivor’s car crash was accident, not murder: CBI chargesheet
Unnao rape survivor’s car crash was accident, not murder: CBI chargesheet
PM Modi dons dhoti, angavastram at summit with China’s Xi, sends a message
PM Modi dons dhoti, angavastram at summit with China’s Xi, sends a message
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
Xi Jinping upstages Donald Trump with a Chinese welcome mat | Opinion
Xi Jinping upstages Donald Trump with a Chinese welcome mat | Opinion
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Xi Jinping, PM Modi embark on informal summit with tour of temple complex
Xi Jinping, PM Modi embark on informal summit with tour of temple complex
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities