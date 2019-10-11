Four girls injured after hit by unknown vehicle in Mayur Vihar

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:19 IST

New Delhi

Four girls were injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while they were crossing the road near the Mayur Vihar Extension metro station on Friday morning, police said.

While two of the girls received serious injuries and had to be moved to Lok Nayak Hospital, two others are undergoing treatment at Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, said Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east).

The make, model or registration number of the offending vehicle remains unknown as the children were hit before they could see it. “A case of rash driving has been registered at Mayur Vihar police station and a probe to identify the vehicle has begun,” said the DCP.

The accident was reported to the police at 9.25 am on Friday by the authorities of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where the children were first admitted.

“We reached the hospital to identify the injured girls as six-year-olds Kumkum, Anjali and Chandni and eight-year-old Sapna. They are students of class one and three,” said the DCP.

All the children are residents of a slum in Chilla Khadar. “They were walking on the Noida Link Road near Mayur Vihar Extension metro station around 7 am when they were hit by an unknown vehicle,” the DCP said.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 21:19 IST