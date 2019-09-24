Four held for taxi driver’s murder in Pinjore

cities

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 00:38 IST

Two weeks after a taxi driver’s body was found in Pinjore, the police on Monday arrested four men, including a juvenile. Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Kamal Deep Goyal said, four out of the five accused have been held and a juvenile is absconding.

The deceased Parvinder Singh Bittu, 40, who had reportedly picked up five passengers from the Kalka railway station for Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, was found murdered at Khedawali village in Pinjore on September 11.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pawan Gupta, 26, a native of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Sushant Sardar, 19, a native of West Bengal and Rohit Seth, 18, a UP resident.

Accused Gupta was currently residing in Baddi on rent and working as a security guard there, said police.

“All the accused knew each other through Facebook while searching for jobs. Accused Gupta had called them to Baddi for the same. The group planned to carry out a robbery to earn quick money,”said the DCP.

“The accused had planned a carjacking in Pinjore and a robbery at a petrol pump in Madanwala village in Pinjore. They hired a cab from Kalka railway station and on the way to Baddi, they indulged into a scuffle with Parvinder and murdered him,” said Goyal.

With victim’s blood stains all over the car, the group’s plan to carry out a robbery in that vehicle was foiled and they disposed off the body in Pinjore and dumped the car in Baddi,” said police.

‘Had head injuries’

“The victim had sustained head injuries and prima facie, it appears that he was shot in head. A used cartridge was recovered from the car,” said police.

On September 10, at 10:30pm, the victim had called his wife Jaspreet Kaur saying he was going Baddi to drop five passengers he had picked up from Kalka railway station. Police said the victim had asked his wife to keep calling him after every 15 to 20 minutes, but when she did so, his mobile was switched off. When he did not come back home till 12.30am, the family members drove around looking for him, but to no avail. The next day, police received information about a body found on the Khedawali village road.

The body was kept at the Kalka community health centre (CHC) where the family identified it. A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 00:38 IST