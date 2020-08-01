Four immigration firm owners booked for duping people of ₹11 lakh in Mohali

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:31 IST

The police on Friday booked four owners of different immigration firms for allegedly duping people of over ₹11 lakh in four separate cases.

The accused were identified as Rajvir Singh Sandhu, a resident of Cholta Khurd village, Mohali, Sandeep Singh of Ambala, Mohit Kumar of Landran, and Karan Kapoor, a resident of Phase 1 here.

Phase 1 station house officer, inspector Manphul Singh, said Rajvir duped one Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, of ₹2.7 lakh on the pretext of offering the latter a job in Australia. Rajvir was running an immigration firm named ‘Best Visa Consultancy’ in Phase 5 here, and around three cases of fraud were already registered against him in the past, said the SHO.

In the second case, Sandeep duped one Jasveer Singh of Devi Nagar Abrawan village here, of ₹6 lakh on the pretext of providing a visa of Italy to his son, Tejinder Singh.

Similarly, Vishal Singh of Shahi Majra village here alleged that Mohit Kumar had duped him of ₹2.5 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada.

In the fourth case, Karan Kapoor was booked for duping a Kurali resident, Pankaj Bansal, of ₹60,000 on the pretext of sending him to Canada.

The cases were registered against the four accused under Sections 406 (criminal break of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Immigration Act. “All the accused are at large and raids are being conducted at their locations. We will arrest them soon. Further investigation is on,” said Inspector Manphul Singh.