Four mobile phones, SIM cards seized from Bhondsi Jail

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:54 IST

Gurugram: Bhondsi Jail authorities seized four cellphones and two SIM cards from inmates on Friday, during a routine check in the barracks. According to the police, over the last year, police intelligence, which has been working to detect operational cellphones in the jail, have recovered more than six phones.

Jai Kishan Chillar, superintendent, Bhondsi Jail, said, “We have been regularly checking the barracks to ensure no inmate is using a cellphone within the premises. We recovered the cellphones and informed the police about it, and a case was registered at Bhondsi police station.”

The case was registered under Section 42A of the Prisons Act.

Jail officials said the warder was taking a round of barrack eight around 11am on Friday when he found two inmates “behaving suspiciously”. Soon after, a search was conducted and the cellphones and SIM cards recovered from the two inmates, Sandeep and Chainpal, officials said.

In August 2014, the state government amended the Haryana Prisons Act 1894 to control the smuggling of cellphones into prisons. However, nothing has changed so far, officials said. As per the recent amendment, using mobile devices inside the jail premises is prohibited and anyone found in possession of such a device could get up to three years of additional jail time.

The regular confiscation of cellphones from inmates has not only baffled jail authorities but also highlighted their failure to curb instances of phones being sneaked into the compound.

Chillar maintained that they conduct regular surprise checks in the barracks to ensure no illegal activity is carried out. In February last year, during an inspection by police officers after a fight inside the prison, 22 cellphones were found abandoned by inmates.

According to police sources, cellphones are often handed over to the inmates by their aides during court visits, who then hide them in their socks or undergarments. There have also been cases in the past where jail officials have been suspended for delivering phones to inmates, police said.

