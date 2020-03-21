Four more test positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, taking count to 10 in tricity

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 09:57 IST

CHANDIGARH: Four fresh positive cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali on Saturday morning, taking the count to 10 in the tricity.

A day after a 69-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI) woman who was visiting Mohali from the United Kingdom tested positive for coronavirus, her sister, who is 73 years old and had accompanied her from the UK, also tested positive. They stayed at Phase 3A and are now admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

A 42-year-old resident of Sector 69, Mohali, who also flew back from the UK and got admitted at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, has tested positive. His condition is stable.

A friend of Chandigarh’s first coronavirus patient, the 23-year-old woman resident of Sector 21 who had tested positive on March 18, has also tested positive for Covid-19. The 25-year-old woman is a resident of Phase 5, Mohali, and is suspected of contracting the infection when she went to pick up Patient 1 from Amritsar international airport on March 15. At present, the friend has been kept in isolation and is stable at civil hospital, Phase 6, Mohali.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh confirmed the reports and said the two elderly sisters who are positive have now been shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, from the civil hospital on their request. Their condition is improving.

PANCHKULA CONFIRMS FIRST POSITIVE CASE

A 38-year-old woman who worked at a beauty salon that Chandigarh’s first coronavirus patient visited on her return from London, has also tested positive. The woman is a resident of Kharak Mangoli village in Old Panchkula adjoining Sector 1. She tested positive, while her son tested negative. The woman has been kept in isolation at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

On Friday, the mother, brother and cook of Patient 1 tested positive, while the Mohali woman was diagnosed with coronavirus.