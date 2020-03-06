e-paper
Four of family killed in Kurukshetra mishap

Four of family killed in Kurukshetra mishap

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:06 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Four women of a family were killed while a two-year-old girl was injured when a pick-up van they were travelling in hit a canter on Kurukshetra-Kaithal road on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Saroj Rani, 65, her daughter Sonia, 28, daughters-in-law Jyoti, 30 and Suman, 32, all residents of Patel Nagar in Kaithal city.

However, the driver escaped unhurt.

The police said that the incident took place on Friday morning, when the victims were going to Kurukshetra from Kaithal in a pick-up van which was hit by a canter coming from the opposite direction. While Jyoti and Sonia died on the spot, Suman died on her way to the hospital, whereas Saroj was declared dead by doctors at PGI Chandigarh, the police said.

However, Jessica, two-year-old granddaughter of Saroj, was discharged after treatment.

Kurukshetra police station in-charge Suraj Kumar said, “The police have registered an FIR under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified canter driver.”

The bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination.

