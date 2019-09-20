Four PGIMER doctors selected for ICMR Awards

cities

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 01:36 IST

Four doctors from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Sector 12, have been selected for the Indian Council of Medical Research Awards-2019.

Dr Sanjay Bhadada

Dr Sanjay Bhadada of the department of endocrinology has been selected for Dr Kunti and Om Prakash Oration Award for his seminal work on primary hyperparathyroidism (PHPT). Dr Bhadada, who has been working on various aspects of primary PHPT for the last 15 years, has also made a national online registry of PHPT.

Dr Amit Rawat

Dr Amit Rawat, who is a professor at the department of paediatrics, is the recipient of the BGRC Silver Jubilee Oration Award for his research work on primary immunodeficiency diseases.

Dr Shankar Prinja

Professor BC Srivastava Foundation Award is being awarded to Dr Shankar Prinja, additional professor of health economics at the department of community medicine and school of public health. His main research interests include economic evaluation of health care interventions and programs, costing of health care services, and analysing impact of health financing policies in the context of universal health coverage.

Dr Ravindra Khaiwal

Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, additional professor, community medicine,a leading researcher in the area of environmental health, will be conferred with Dr PN Raju Oration Award. His research helps in better understanding of environmental pollution and provides exposure to minimise its adverse impact on the health of general public.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 01:36 IST