e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Four policemen, woman health worker among seven test positive in Chamba, taking Himachal’s Covid-19 count to 1,384

Four policemen, woman health worker among seven test positive in Chamba, taking Himachal’s Covid-19 count to 1,384

Four cops had returned from Delhi, while two youngsters are Kyrgyzstan returnees; 389 active cases in HP now and 971 patients have been cured of coronavirus

chandigarh Updated: Jul 17, 2020 11:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Samples being collected for Covid-19 testing. Till date, 1,08,157 samples have been tested in the state. Himachal Pradesh recorded only 40 cases in March and April. But 290 cases were reported in May; 623 in June and 431 cases till July 16.
Samples being collected for Covid-19 testing. Till date, 1,08,157 samples have been tested in the state. Himachal Pradesh recorded only 40 cases in March and April. But 290 cases were reported in May; 623 in June and 431 cases till July 16.(HT file photo)
         

Dharamshala: Seven people tested positive in Chamba district on Friday, taking Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 count to 1,384.

Chief medical officer Dr Rajesh Guleri said that four policemen, having travel history of Delhi, have tested positive.

They were in quarantine. The police personnel had gone to arrest a proclaimed offender and may have contracted the virus in Delhi.

Apart from them, a 28-year-old woman healthcare provider at a Covid care centre in Dalhousie has tested positive.

Two youngsters back from Kyrgyzstan recently have also tested positive. Both the 26-year-old man from Chamba town and the 22-year-old returnee were quarantined in a paid facility and are now being admitted to the Covid care centre at Balu.

Dr Guleri said that the total number of positive cases in the district has climbed to 78 of which 23 are active cases.

JUMP IN CASES IN JUNE

Special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said since the outbreak, 1,384 people have tested positive for the contagion in the state. The number of active cases has gone up to 389, while 971 patients have been cured till date.

The recovery rate in the state is 70%.

Till date, 1,08,157 samples have been tested in the state. Himachal Pradesh recorded only 40 cases in March and April. But 290 cases were reported in May; 623 in June and 431 cases till July 16.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 319 cases, followed by Solan with 286 cases. Hamirpur has 278 cases, Una 151, Chamba 78, Shimla 63, Bilaspur 63, Sirmaur 48, Mandi 44, Kinnaur 36, Kullu 14 and Lahaul-Spiti district four.

top news
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Cong demands FIR against Union minister, targets BJP over Rajasthan crisis
Cong demands FIR against Union minister, targets BJP over Rajasthan crisis
Kerala gold smuggling case: UAE consular attache’s gunman missing
Kerala gold smuggling case: UAE consular attache’s gunman missing
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Leh amid India-China LAC stand-off
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Leh amid India-China LAC stand-off
LIVE: Five new cases take Mizoram’s Covid-19 tally to 272
LIVE: Five new cases take Mizoram’s Covid-19 tally to 272
Covid-19: IndiGo introduces option to book two seats for single passenger
Covid-19: IndiGo introduces option to book two seats for single passenger
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
Covid: India crosses 1 million mark and half of active cases in 10 cities
Covid: India crosses 1 million mark and half of active cases in 10 cities
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In