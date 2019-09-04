Fraudulent Kadaknath chicken scheme comes to roost in Pune

cities

PUNE The Maharayat Agro India Private Limited company, which supplies the “Kadaknath chicken” brand, and is facing multiple charges of cheating in Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara, is now on the Pune police radar as well.

Pune police registered a case of cheating against the founders of Maharayat Agro India Private Limited.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Nilesh Shivaji Ambede, 35, a businessman from Pune, who invested in the chicken scheme. Three months after delivery, the company promised to buy back all the chickens from him at the rate of Rs 300 per bird.

In May, the complainant paid Rs 1,00,000 followed by Rs 1,50,000 in the following month, through an online transaction.

When Ambede visited the Pune branch of the company, which has 15 branches in Maharashtra, a company accountant named Pritam Mane informed Ambede about three people at the helm of the company - Sudhir Mohite, Sandeep Mohite and Hanumant Jagdale.

However, the promised chickens were not delivered to him despite repeated requests, according to his complaint. Moreover, in August the company’s office in Pune shut down leaving the investors in the dark, he submitted in his complaint.

Police recieved complaints from 66 others from Pune who were duped in a similar fashion. The investments made by individuals ranged from Rs 50,000 to Rs 6,00,000.

Collectively, investors lost a total of Rs 1,70,69,000 to the company, according to the first information report in the case.

A case under Section 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (punishment for cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered against three office bearers of the company. Assistant police inspector Shankar Salgar of Dattawadi police station is investigating the case.

