Friday passes off peacefully in Aligarh, Agra divisions

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 19:25 IST

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE Police, RAF personnel deployed in different parts of lock city, Net services suspended for 5th day

AGRA Friday prayers passed off peacefully amid heavy security arrangements in sensitive areas of Aligarh in wake of clashes between police and anti-CAA protesters here on Sunday and the disturbed situation in Delhi early this week.

While Internet services remained suspended for the fifth consecutive day, the police issued notices to those storing stones on their rooftop.

Internet services were blocked after violence in Upar Kot area on Sunday followed by stone pelting in Jamalpur area of Aligarh on Monday.

Police and RAF personnel were deployed in different parts of the city as a precautionary measure.

“Preventive measures are being taken to curb activities of those inclined on creating nuisance. We have carried out drone surveys to check storage of stones on rooftops and those found guilty are being served notices,” stated Abhishek, SP (city), Aligarh.

He said arms licenses were also being verified in Aligarh city.

“We have the required force comprising PAC and RAF, which are assisting the state police in maintaining law and order in the city,” he added.

“Tight security arrangements were made all over city and the day passed off peacefully,” stated Abhishek.

Security was stepped up in Agra division (comprising Agra, Firozabad, Mathura and Mainpuri) and Aligarh division comprising Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj and Hathras). Senior officials were asked to monitor vigil in respective districts after violence in Delhi.

“The day passed off peacefully in all four districts of Agra range comprising Agra, Firozabad, Mathura and Mainpuri,” stated A Satish Ganesh, IG (Agra range).